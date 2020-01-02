Backlash Beer Co. in Roxbury Has Closed Its Taproom for Good

A Boston brewery that debuted in 2018 has shut down its taproom, though the brewery will remain in operation.

Eater Boston is reporting (via an Instagram post from the business) that Backlash Beer Co. in Roxbury has decided to close its taproom, while also saying that "that doesn't mean we're done brewing -- we started as a small contract brand in 2011, and that's what we'll continue to do moving forward. You'll still be able to find our beer on the shelves of your local beer shop and on draft in Massachusetts, Maine, and beyond." No reason has been given for the closure of its taproom, and it is not clear whether Backlash will remain in its space or go back to contract brewing at other breweries; as soon as we find out more information, we will post an update here.

Backlash Beer Co. started out in Holyoke in 2011, eventually moving to its facility on Hampden Street in Roxbury and opening its taproom to the public after approximately two years of planning.

The address for Backlash Beer Co. is 152 Hampden St, Boston, MA 02119. Its website can be found at https://www.backlashbeer.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)