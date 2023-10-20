Bad Bunny is coming back to Boston: how to get tickets

Puerto Rican rap artist Bad Bunny is returning to Boston next year on his next tour.

Bad Bunny announced Thursday his plans for the Most Wanted Tour, which includes a stop at the TD Garden on April 17, 2024. This comes a week after he released his new studio album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana."

Fans can register for access to tickets now through Sunday, when tickets go on sale, by visiting tickermaster.com. According to the site, after registering, some fans will be randomly selected to get a code to buy tickets.

"Registration does not, however, guarantee that everyone who registers will get to access the sale or purchase tickets," Ticketmaster noted.

The Most Wanted Tour starts on Feb. 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is scheduled to end on May 26 in Miami.

Aside from Boston, Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — will also perform in Hartford, Connecticut and New York City.

The Grammy-award winning rapper and singer performed at Fenway Park last year in August as part of his Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour. It was part of his first-ever stadium tour across the United States and Latin America.

Also in August, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu proclaimed Aug. 18 as "Bad Bunny Day." A year later, the artist, the artist sold an exclusive Adidas sneaker inspired by the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

It's Bad Bunny Day in Boston, and the Grammy winner is marking the occasion with a sneaker launch exclusive to the Hub.