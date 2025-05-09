Vt. bail hearing today for Tufts student detained at ICE center in Louisiana

The Tufts University student detained by ICE agents near her Somerville, Massachusetts, home in late March could possibly be released from a Louisiana detention center soon.

Rumeysa Ozturk has been held for the last six weeks in Basile, Louisiana, as her lawyers fought the government to release her. There's a bail hearing taking place Friday morning in Vermont, in which Ozturk will participate virtually. The judge will decide whether to release the 30-year-old doctoral student from ICE custody.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Friday's hearing comes after a circuit court of appeals in New York this week rejected a petition from the Trump administration to keep her in Louisiana.

A federal appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about whether immigration authorities have to transfer Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk to Vermont for a hearing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Turkish student was surrounded by a handful of ICE agents near her home on March 25, days after the state department cancelled her student visa -- without informing her, according to her lawyer -- for allegedly supporting Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio later alluded to an op-ed she co-wrote last year in the campus newspaper, the Tufts Daily, criticizing the university's response to student activists and calling on Tufts to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Ozturk's lawyers have complained that she hasn't been charged with any crime and is being silenced.

They have been wanting to move her out of Louisiana, away from a conservative circuit court. They say she's been kept in unsanitary conditions and that her detention violates her constitutional rights, including free speech and due process.

Three members of Congress from Massachusetts flew to Louisiana to meet with detained Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk. Here's what Sen. Ed Markey and Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Jim McGovern said about the trip.

Ozturk already had a judge in Louisiana deny her bond a few weeks ago, but that was before her case was transferred to Vermont.