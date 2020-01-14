Local
toddler death

Bail Set for Whitman Mom Charged With Endangerment in Toddler Death

Prosecutors say Shaniqua Leonard neglected to get medical attention for 2-year-old Lyric Farrell after the girl suffered a non-accidental head injury

A Massachusetts mother charged with failing to seek medical help for her toddler daughter who later died has been granted bail and will be allowed to attend the girl's funeral, a judge ruled.

Shaniqua Leonard appeared in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing and bail was set at $2,500.

The 29-year-old Whitman woman is charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with 2-year-old Lyric Farrell's death.

Prosecutors say Leonard neglected to get medical attention for Lyric after the girl suffered a non-accidental head injury.

Leonard's attorney said his client called the hospital before Lyric was found unresponsive.

This article tagged under:

toddler deathWhitmanlyric farrellShaniqua Leonard
