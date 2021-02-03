Local

Baker Administration Pushing Mass. Businesses to Vaccinate Employees

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders is among the officials working with employers on vaccination plans

By Greg Ryan and Gintautas Dumcius, Boston Business Journal

The Baker administration has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to find Massachusetts businesses willing and able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to their employees, holding online briefings for interested employers and reaching out to executives directly.

At the moment, only a small percentage of residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including health care workers, first responders and those 75 and older. As a result, many employers have few if any workers who are currently eligible for vaccination.

But many area executives are keen on protecting their workforces against the virus. With a much greater swath of the state’s population set to become eligible for vaccinations in the coming months, administration officials have started to proactively engage business leaders.

Read more on this story in the Boston Business Journal.

