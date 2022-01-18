Local

Baker, Education Officials to Give COVID Testing Update

Baker's update comes after he promised lawmakers that he would have an improved plan for COVID-19 student testing prior to February break

By Mary Markos

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to give an update on COVID-19 testing at Massachusetts schools Tuesday.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. in the State House with Education Secretary James Peyser, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. The update comes after Baker promised lawmakers last week that he would have an improved plan for testing students prior to February break.

COVID-19 cases among Massachusetts students have been spiking in recent weeks. In fact, more than 41,000 students tested positive last week, as well as 7,351 staff members.

Boston Public Schools students walked out of classes Friday, demanding a temporary return to remote learning amid the current COVID surge.

Meanwhile, scores of Boston Public School students walked out Friday in a call for a temporary return to remote learning and more safety protocols because of COVID safety concerns.

The protest was organized by a group called the Boston Student Advisory Council. The group is demanding the district go remote for two weeks and that those days be counted towards the state's mandate of 180 days of in-person learning, something the governor has resisted.

