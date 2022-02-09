Baker, Education Officials to Make COVID Announcement Wednesday

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and education officials are slated to make a "COVID announcement" Wednesday morning. Baker, Education Secretary James Peyser and Commissioner Jeffrey Riley will speak at the State House at 10:30 a.m.

While the details of the announcement were sparse, Baker has hinted at a change in the state's school mask policy as nearby states lift them. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has said he will not extend the school mask mandate there past Feb. 28. The governors of both New Jersey and Delaware have announced their respective school mask mandates will be lifted in March, as well.

When asked the regional shift Monday, Baker said that Riley, the commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, would have more to say about the state's indoor school mask policy, “at some point in the not too distant future.”

“The way they’ve dealt with that requirement over the course of the past two years has been, you know, to put a marker out there and then basically look at where we are and what’s going on by the time we get to whatever that marker is and then make a decision, which would, by the way, be pretty consistent with what some of the other states have been talking about," Baker said.

The current statewide K-12 school mask mandate in Massachusetts remains in effect through the end of this month. It has been extended three times since August.

Massachusetts parents are torn over whether students and staff should be required to wear masks.

“If students and teachers want to mask, that’s fine, but everyone should have a choice," Needham parent Melissa Bello said.

“If the mask requirement were taken away plus no remote option, it really puts families in a difficult situation," Boston parent Sarah Horsley said.