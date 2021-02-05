Baker Expected to Detail Launch of COVID Vaccine Call Center Friday

After coming under fire for what critics called an "ineffective" COVID-19 vaccine registration process, Gov. Charlie Baker is launching a call center Friday, according to the state's public health commissioner.

Dr. Monica Bharel, head of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, told NBC10 Boston that the call center is opening to help residents make appointments after numerous seniors struggled to navigate the state's website.

Baker, who has yet to announce the hotline, is expected to give more details during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Massachusetts started vaccinating residents 75 years and older Monday as it entered the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, joining first responders, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, who were eligible in Phase 1.

Various organizations, lawmakers, experts and residents have criticized Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccination rollout, calling on Baker to set up a hotline to help seniors make appointments. Baker answered the call with a promise to create a call center this week.

Meanwhile, there are mounting concerns over equitable access to the coronavirus vaccine on Beacon Hill. A group of lawmakers filed legislation Thursday night to increase vaccine delivery in certain communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Democratic State Senators Becca Rausch, Sonia Chang-Díaz, Liz Miranda and Rep. Mindy Domb filed the bill, which requires that Baker immediately appoint a director of COVID-19 vaccination equity and outreach, among other measures.

Black people account for 2.6% of those who have received at least one vaccine dose in Massachusetts, while Latinx residents accounted for 3.3%, according to the latest weekly report from DPH. Massachusetts also ranks in the bottom half of the nation in per-capita vaccinations, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bharel acknowledged the deficiencies and said the state is working to improve its vaccination rollout.

"We’ve been working very closely with our communities on community engagement," Bharel said. "It’s a top priority and we could do more and we will. And it’s very important to us to make sure the vaccine is getting to people where they are needed."

Massachusetts has added another mass vaccination site as it attempts to rally from a slow start to the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

What Would the Bill Do?

The legislation would require the Baker administration to take a number of actions to further expand access to vaccination and testing in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including: