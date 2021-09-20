Baker, Janey Speak as $1M Gifted to Roxbury Church Honoring MLK: WATCH LIVE

Boston Mayor Kim Janey and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Monday as King Boston presents the historic Twelfth Baptist Church with a $1 million gift.

King Boston, a nonprofit with a mission of honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King while addressing economic and racial inequities, is making the donation to help amplify the church’s work in the community.

It was September of 1951 when Dr. King began his time in Boston -- working and preaching at the historic Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury. The donation is part of the campaign for the Embrace Memorial on the Boston Common, in tribute to the legacy of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.

Also expected to attend the ceremony are Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, Boston City Councilor and mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George, King Boston Executive Director Imari Paris Jeffries and Rev. Willie Bodrick II, senior pastor of Twelfth Baptist Church, among others.

"Twelfth Baptist is one of the anchor institutions of Roxbury and so to ensure that we're able to firm up an historic institution -- that is so important to the community," Paris Jeffries said. "This million dollars is going to benefit Twelfth Baptist in a way that generations to come will be able to benefit and experience."

"We're so excited about receiving this gift. We're thankful for all that has happened and all that is done, we're thankful to King Boston and we believe that this allows us to continue the great work of ministry that we've been doing," Bodrick said. "We've been living in the midst of a global pandemic and we've tried to meet this moment."

The gift will benefit the work of the Twelfth Baptist Church, including supporting its food insecurity program, which helps more than 200 families, its former incarcerated program, the church's social ministries and more.

King Boston will also announce the 1965 Freedom Plaza Nomination Campaign and Selection Committee, a group of activists, educators, local artists, and cultural leaders who will review and finalize the selection of the 1965 Freedom Plaza honorees, alongside co-chairs Tito Jackson and L’Merchie Frazier.

Individuals from the community will be able to submit prospective names for the 1965 Freedom Plaza online at www.kingboston.org/1965nominations starting Monday. In addition, voting stations will be set up at a number of Boston Public Library branches and at several houses of worship around the city, allowing equitable community engagement for those that may not have access to Wi-Fi and technology.