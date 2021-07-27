Baker Names Permanent Secretary of Transportation for Mass.

Jamey Tesler, who has been serving as acting state transportation secretary of Massachusetts since January, will remain in the position on a permanent basis, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker officially appointed Tesler as transportation secretary, dropping the "acting" portion of his title six months after he started the job and with about a year and a half remaining in Baker's term.

Tesler took over as the state's acting transportation chief after former Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack departed the Baker administration for the Biden administration, taking a job as deputy administrator at the Federal Highway Administration. He previously served as the state's registrar of motor vehicles.

Many people still say they're weary about riding the MBTA as the coronavirus pandemic winds down.

"With the support of MassDOT's dedicated workforce and management team, I am looking forward to continuing to advance customer service improvements, programs giving municipalities resources, and infrastructure projects which connect people with where they want to go, whether they are walking, bicycling, traveling by public transportation, or riding in a vehicle," Tesler said in a statement.

In a statement, Baker called Tesler "a dynamic leader" who is "ready to advance the important work underway across Massachusetts' transportation systems."