Baker, Officials to Discuss Upcoming MBTA Work, Service Disruptions

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and transportation officials were set to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss upcoming work on MBTA and Commuter Rail lines.

The MBTA said the officials would provide details about “2020 acceleration infrastructure projects across several lines” and outline work to be done one the Orange, Red, Blue, Silver and Green Lines as well as the Commuter Rail.

The officials would also explain alterative service options to be offered during disruption of regular service, the MBTA said.

The news conference was slated to be held at 1:30 p.m.

The MBTA was also expected to announce a digital platform that customers can access for updated information on closures and alternative service options.