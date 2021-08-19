Baker Orders Mass. Executive Department Employees to Get Vaccinated by Mid-October

Everyone who works for Massachusetts' Executive Department will have to provide proof that they've been vaccinated by mid-October under an executive order signed Thursday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated and doesn't have an exemption for medical or religious reasons approved by Oct. 17 will face disciplinary action, which may include being fired, the Baker administration said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The policy applies to people who are working from home as well as those working in the offices, according to the announcement. The administration will son tell Executive Department employees how to verify that they've gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the state would move very aggressively to make sure that those who are eligible to get boosters, get them.

Employees will also have to get any booster shots of the vaccine following CDC guidance.

The employee vaccination requirement goes further than some others', like Boston's -- the city is requiring employees who aren't vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19 every week.