BOSTON

Baker, Pressley and Markey to Speak at MLK Day Breakfast

The celebration is the 50th annual breakfast honoring the late Dr. King

By Nia Hamm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The 50th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast is set to kick off at the Boston Convention Center Monday morning.

Rev. Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church will make the keynote address.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Rep. Ayana Pressley, Sen. Ed Markey and Mayor Marty Walsh will participate in a fireside chat. They will share reflections and recollections of Dr. King’s work and the movement he started. 

The breakfast is set to get underway at 7:30 a.m.

Attorney General Maura Healey will also be on hand, helping to introduce awards that will be given to local community leaders for their service. 

Proceeds from the breakfast will support programs and services at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and United Methodists Church. 

