Charlie Baker

Baker Says Trump, Senate Should Wait Until After Election to Vote on Ginsburg Successor

By Marc Fortier

Office of Governor Baker

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker urged President Trump and the U.S. Senate on Saturday to wait until after the election to nominate or confirm a successor for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.

"The passing of Justice Ginsburg is not only a loss for the court but for the entire nation, and I urge President Trump and the U.S. Senate to allow the American people to cast their ballots for President before a new justice is nominated or confirmed," Baker said on Twitter on Saturday morning. "The Supreme Court is too important to rush and must be removed from partisan political infighting."

The governor's tweets on Saturday morning came about 14 hours after he mourned Ginsburg's loss on Twitter.

It also came just one day after it was made public that Baker is endorsing GOP Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who has yet to say if she thinks the nomination of Ginsburg's successor should happen now, or after the election.

Baker's endorsement sparked a wave of criticism on social media of the governor, who has at times been praised for being above partisanship and has often clashed with Trump.

