Baker Says Trump's Election Conspiracy Theories Are ‘Bad for Democracy'

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Friday for suggesting that there is a national conspiracy afoot to keep him from being reelected.

"At some point, we're in like the 7th or 8th inning of this game," the governor said. "At some point everybody's got to get used to the idea that we need to move forward as a country and deal with all the significant issues we have to deal with here. I think the president's comments that there is some national conspiracy around this aren't supported by any of the facts, and they are damaging to democracy, they cheapen all of those of us who serve in public life and who ran and who were either reelected or defeated based on the will of the people."

"I think the suggestion that this is somehow a conspiracy is bad for democracy," Baker later added.

As Joe Biden continues to inch closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Trump issued a statement Friday.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election," Trump's statement said. "This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

