Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Charlie Baker

Baker Set to Give State of the Commonwealth Address Remotely on Jan. 26

The address, a chance to outline specific policy proposals and spending priorities, will doubtless be shaped by the unique problems posed to Massachusetts by the COVID-19 pandemic

By Sam Doran

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address in the House Chamber in the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

There will be no applause breaks or festive crowds this year. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker plans to give his annual State of the Commonwealth speech from the quiet social distance of his office.

Baker will take to the airwaves Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. -- a day before his annual budget proposal is due to be filed with the Legislature -- to deliver the policy speech.

The address, a chance to outline specific policy proposals and spending priorities, will doubtless be shaped by the unique problems posed to Massachusetts by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Gary Zerola 2 hours ago

Lawyer Who's Faced Multiple Rape Charges Is Again Wanted for Rape, Boston Police Say

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Vote and Vaccination? Galvin Suggests COVID Shots Be Given at Mass. Polling Sites

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Last year, Baker used the speech to commit to a 2050 goal for net-zero carbon emissions and to call for $135 million in new MBTA operating funds.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker spoke Tuesday evening at the annual State of the Commonwealth event.

Governors usually give the annual speech in the House Chamber during a joint session of the Legislature attended by hundreds of lawmakers, state officials, and distinguished guests. Since COVID-19 hit Massachusetts, House and Senate leadership have moved to virtual legislative sessions with most lawmakers tuning in over the telephone or videoconference. 

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakerMassachusettscoronavirusMassachusetts Legislaturestate of the state
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us