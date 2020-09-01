Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Charlie Baker

Baker to Give Update After Calling Off National Guard

Gov. Charlie Baker is slated to give an update at 12:30 in Boston Tuesday

By Staff Reports

Office of Governor Baker

Gov. Charlie Baker will take questions for the first time since he called upon the National Guard in response to potential protests last week.

Baker ended his activation order for 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard Monday and acknowledged the move was made in response to potential protests.

Baker's initial order, which was announced Friday, did not give a detailed reason for the activation.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Baker's administration said at the time the order was given "in the event that municipal leaders require their assistance." But the call-up coincided with a weekend that saw violence crop up at and around demonstrations over policing and racial justice in other parts of the country.

It was not immediately clear whether or where the Guard was actually deployed.

Baker is scheduled to give an update Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. after touring recent improvements on the Green Line at the Museum of Fine Arts Station in Boston.

The Green Line improvements are being shown off a week after service was suspended between Kenmore Square and Park Street due to a power problem. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will also attend the tour.

More Coverage on the National Guard Activation

National Guard 20 hours ago

Baker Ends Activation of National Guard, Confirms Move Was in Response to Potential Demonstrations

Boston Racial Justice Protests Aug 30

Group Demands Justice for Jacob Blake, Protests Police Violence at Boston Rally

Massachusetts Aug 29

Gov. Baker Has Deployed the National Guard in Massachusetts. Here's What We Know

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakercoronavirusprotestsNational Guardgreen line
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us