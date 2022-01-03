Baker to Give Update as Mass. Schools Delay Return Over COVID Concerns

Gov. Charlie Baker will give an update Monday as schools across Massachusetts delay students' return from winter break amid COVID-19 concerns.

Baker is scheduled to visit the Saltonstall School in Salem along with Mayor Kim Driscoll at 7:30 a.m. to highlight the school’s return to in-person learning after winter break.

School administrators are reminding parents that remote learning simply is not an option in most cases. Even if students wanted to learn online, superintendents across Massachusetts can't offer them the option because state education officials refuse to count those days toward school credit.

Remote days would have to be made up at the end of the year, just like snow days, unless the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education grants a district special permission. Teachers unions and state officials continue to be at odds over the issue.

From Worcester to Cambridge and throughout Massachusetts this weekend, more than 227,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 tests were handed out to every public school district in the state ahead of the return to classrooms Monday from a long holiday break.

But some schools will open late, or later in the week, due to COVID concerns.

But some schools will open late, or later in the week, due to COVID concerns.

After a two-day delay -- due to supply chain issues -- the tests arrived in the Bay State on New Year's Eve and were distributed Saturday and Sunday so that teachers could test themselves before returning to the classroom Monday, following the extended holiday break.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education strongly encourages all school staffers to take one at-home COVID test no more than 24 hours before they return to work. They are being given a second test to use at their own discretion.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association has continued to be critical of the state's plan, calling it disorganized.

"We are fully committed to in-person learning but we fear that the state's dereliction of it’s responsibilities in this case is recklessly creating this mad scramble," said Merrie Najimy from the MTA. "It’s going to undermine in-person learning and it’s going to lead to safety risks in our communities.”