Baker to Speak at Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

Baker, who announced last year that he will not seek a third term, is set to share his insights on the state of the Commonwealth and how he envisions the state's economy continuing to grow

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to address the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning at an in-person government affairs forum.

Baker will share insights about the state of the Commonwealth and the future of the Massachusetts economy, according to the Chamber. Baker is serving out the last year of his term, and will have a say in scores of major bills before he leaves office in early 2023.

The breakfast event is being held at Westin Copley Place beginning at 8 a.m.

