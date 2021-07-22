WATCH LIVE: Baker Speaks on Cape Cod as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, back from a recent trip to Colorado, is set to hold two press conferences Thursday on Cape Cod, where several recent COVID outbreaks are contributing to a sudden uptick in cases across the state.

Baker's first stop is in Sandwich at 10:45 a.m., where he will announce this year's MassTrails Grants funding awards. Then at 1:45 p.m., he is scheduled to participate in a housing roundtable in Falmouth, followed by a visit to Ben and Bill's Chocolate Emporium.

Baker is sure to face questions about the recent rise in coronavirus cases, including a cluster in Provincetown and an outbreak at a nursing home.

More than 250 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed as connected to a COVID outbreak in Provincetown, including at least 35 in Boston residents. The popular tourist town on the tip of Cape Cod issued a new mask advisory earlier this week in light of the increase in cases, many of them among people who had been vaccinated.

We're seeing more breakthrough coronavirus cases popping up in Massachusetts, and with the delta variant spreading across the country, people are getting nervous. Doctors are urging caution while also advising people to keep things in perspective.

Nantucket joined Provincetown Wednesday in advising people on the island to start wearing masks indoors and when social distancing isn't possible.

Massachusetts health officials are also monitoring a COVID outbreak at Maplewood at Mayflower Place, a nursing home in West Yarmouth. As of Monday, 31 residents and employees had tested positive.

Massachusetts health officials reported another 457 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since mid-May -- and two new deaths on Wednesday as the testing rate increased again.

Michael Genereux, who tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated and visiting Provincetown, describes the sickness he has been feeling for the last week.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 667,341 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,667. The last time Massachusetts reported more than 457 new cases in one day was on May 16, when 494 cases were reported.

Baker spent the first half of this week in Colorado meeting with other Republican governors focused on upcoming elections. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito served as acting governor while he was away. Thursday's events will be his first public appearances since returning to the state.