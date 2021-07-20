Baker to Testify on Spending Plan for Federal COVID Funds Tuesday

Gov. Charlie Baker will testify before lawmakers on his $2.9 billion spending proposal in the first hearing on how to spend some $5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Baker plans to testify virtually about his bill (H 3922), which would spend more than half of the ARPA funding quickly on housing and home ownership supports, job training, water and sewer infrastructure, addiction treatment and other areas. Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan will join Baker.

The Baker administration announced its proposal to dedicate $2.9 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act in an attempt to jump-start the state's economic recovery and support residents hardest-hit by COVID-19, such as lower-wage workers and communities of color.

Lawmakers rejected Baker's original $2.8 billion version of the spending proposal, in favor of conducting public hearings before deciding how to dole out the federal funding.

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight will host the hearing together.

In addition to testimony from Baker and Heffernan, legislators plan to hear testimony from Emily Maher and Erica MacKellar from the National Conference of State Legislatures, Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation President Eileen McAnneny, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Acting Provost Michael Goodman, Center for State Policy Analysis at Tisch College Executive Director Evan Horowitz, and PEW Charitable Trusts Senior Associate Sheanna Gomes.

A livestream will be available here.