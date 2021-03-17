Baker to Unveil COVID Vaccine Eligibility Timeline Wednesday

Gov. Charlie Baker is slated to outline when everyone in Massachusetts will become eligible to register for the coronavirus vaccine.

Baker announced that he'd be sharing the timetable for opening up access to COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the state's residents via Twitter Tuesday night.

The move comes a week after the Baker administration launched a new vaccine preregistration system, and as President Joe Biden is directing all states to make all adults, ages 18 and up, eligible for the coronavirus vaccines by May 1.

Baker had repeatedly said that the limits on the state's ability to vaccinate more groups has to do with supply, not capacity. Officials said Tuesday they were told by the White House to expect 170,000 doses this week, up from 150,000 last week.

Massachusetts is currently in Phase 2 of its three-phase vaccine rollout plan, and currently eligible are people age 75 or older, people 65 or older with at least two qualifying medical conditions, child care workers and K-12 educators and school staff.

Remaining groups to become eligible include other "essential workers," such as transit and grocery employees, residents with one underlying health risk, and then the general public.

People who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated can nevertheless preregister now for an appointment at one of Massachusetts' mass vaccination sites. Booking for other locations providing vaccines, like boards of health and pharmacies, is available through the state's VaxFinder website.

Nearly a million people in Massachusetts are considered fully vaccinated against the virus -- 946,306 as of Tuesday afternoon's update from the Department of Public Health. Just over 87% of all vaccine doses shipped to the state have been administered, with nearly 800,000 people who've gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine awaiting a second dose.

Massachusetts public health officials reported 1,018 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total above 570,000, along with 16 more deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 16,355 people lost their lives to the virus, a fatality rate of roughly 2.87 percent. In all, 16,688 people in Massachusetts have died of confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.