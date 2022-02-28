Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
residential protests

Baker: Wu's Residential Picketing Plan Raises ‘Worthy Topic'

The proposal would not affect marches or protests that pass through residential areas and are not targeted at a particular home, and would apply to any targeted residence, not just the homes of elected officials

By Michael P. Norton

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday applauded Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for putting a "worthy topic" on the table in the city while highlighting the pressure points involved in any attempt to restrict demonstrations that target a particular residence.

Like Baker, Wu has regularly encountered protesters outside her home, and on Monday the mayor proposed an ordinance that would restrict targeted residential picketing between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. The proposal would not affect marches or protests that pass through residential areas and are not targeted at a particular home, and would apply to any targeted residence, not just the homes of elected officials.

"People have the right and should have the opportunity to make their voices heard and those of us in public life should expect to hear them," Baker told reporters when asked about Wu's proposal. "I do find based on my own personal experience that when people start protesting and shutting down roads and making it very difficult for your neighbors to live their lives, it's worthy of further discussion."

The "most important issue here," Baker said, "is not so much about whether or not somebody should be able to wake our family up at 6:30 in the morning with a bullhorn, which happened more than once, the real issue is you're waking up my neighbors and they're private citizens and they have rights, too."

The governor also said he was aware of a Rep. Steven Howitt (R-Seekonk) proposal that would impose legal penalties for protesting too close to the home of an elected official.

"The hard part here is figuring out some way to maintain the very public rights that people should have to protest, which I'm completely supportive of, but at the same time recognizing private citizens, private residents deserve their privacy," Baker said.

More Boston news

fire 15 hours ago

Over 100 Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Frigid Temps in East Boston

BOSTON 6 hours ago

‘That Is Harassment’: Boston Mayor Defends Ordinance Restricting Protests at Private Homes

BOSTON 10 hours ago

Boston Health Officials to Consider Ending Mask Mandates

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

residential protestsBOSTONCharlie BakerprotestsMichelle Wu
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us