Balloon ‘stunt' postponed shortly after NH authorities issue advisory

An aerial stunt from a hot air balloon planned for Wednesday night in New Hampshire's Lakes Region has been postponed due to safety concerns.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety issued an advisory around 3 p.m. saying they were aware of an event involving an aerial stunt from a hot air balloon in the Lakes Region on Wednesday night.

"The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30 PM," the agency said in its statement. "The path of flight and destination will be dependent upon wind and other weather factors, according to organizers, though they have intentions to fly over the communities of Laconia and Sanbornton."

A member of the New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion was reportedly performing the stunt, but they posted an update on their Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. saying it had been postponed.

"Not safe yet. Can't risk it," the message said.

"More to come. This will happen," they added.

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, the group said one of its members was going to attempt to be the first person to ever perform one mile above the Earth hanging from a hot air balloon. The group's annual Chaos & Kindness Sky Show is scheduled for this Saturday in Manchester, and is expected to draw over 20,000 people.

The Department of Safety said 911 operators across New Hampshire had been briefed about the planned stunt in case there was an influx of calls regarding "the unusual activity in the sky." Members of state police Marine patrol and external public safety agencies were also notified, they said.