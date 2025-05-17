2 people seriously injured in I-395 crash in Maine

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash that temporarily shut down traffic Friday night on Interstate 395 in Bangor, Maine.

State Police say troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash at mile marker 1 around 8:45 p.m. and found a 1992 Mazda Miata with two occupants -- one of whom was thrown from the car.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that 23-year-old Devon Ireland was driving the Miata westbound when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control of the car, which went over the guardrail and came to rest upside down across both eastbound lanes of travel.

Ireland suffered significant injuries, police said.

His passenger, 23-year-old Lauren McCann, does not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt and she was ejected from the car, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police added.

Ireland and McCann, both of Bangor, were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center. There was no immediate update on their conditions Saturday morning.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

State police issued a traffic alert Friday night, telling drivers to expect delays and avoid the area of I-395 eastbound if possible as troopers worked to reopen the roadway.

The car was removed from the scene by Union Street Towing, and the highway was cleared for traffic as of 11:30 p.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.