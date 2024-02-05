boston restaurant talk

Banh Mi Cafe opens in Watertown

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A new Vietnamese restaurant has opened in the western suburbs of Boston.

According to a Mastodon post from @refreshingapathy, Banh Mi Cafe is now open in Watertown, with the place commencing a soft-opening at its Main Street storefront yesterday and today. A menu for the place has not been seen as of yet, so it is not known what might be offered in addition to banh mi; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

 The address for Banh Mi Cafe is 102 Main Street, Watertown, MA, 02472.

