Suspect Caught on Camera Leaving Bank With Handful of Cash Sought by Police

An alleged bank robber captured on camera leaving with a handful of cash is being sought by authorities in South Burlington.

Police were notified at 10:53 a.m. Saturday morning by a hold up alarm from People’s United Bank at 99 Dorset Street. The suspect had walked into the bank and handed the teller a note, South Burlington police said.

The man, described as about 6-foot-3, of medium build with a grey goatee, then left the bank on foot.

The South Burlington Police Department asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective Corporal Sean Pope.