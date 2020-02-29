Local
Suspect Caught on Camera Leaving Bank With Handful of Cash Sought by Police

South Burlington police were notified of the alleged bank robbery just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning

By Alec Greaney

A man who allegedly robbed a South Burlington bank and left with a handful of cash is being sought by authorities on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

An alleged bank robber captured on camera leaving with a handful of cash is being sought by authorities in South Burlington.

Police were notified at 10:53 a.m. Saturday morning by a hold up alarm from People’s United Bank at 99 Dorset Street. The suspect had walked into the bank and handed the teller a note, South Burlington police said.

The man, described as about 6-foot-3, of medium build with a grey goatee, then left the bank on foot.

The South Burlington Police Department asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective Corporal Sean Pope.

