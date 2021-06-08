Bantam Cider in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local cider company and taproom is saying farewell.

According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Bantam Cider in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing down, with an Instagram post from the Merriam Street place saying the following:

...as we look into the future, and having recently evaluated various scenarios, we understand now more than ever before, that we would ultimately need to make some compromises to continue to grow. The most obvious would have us rethink our choice of ingredients and processes to reduce our expensive production costs. While this could be a savvy business decision, it just isn't something we want to do, nor is it something we're willing to hand off to someone else to do. In fact, we believe it's the kind of compromise that would kill what we've always considered the ethos of Bantam. And faced with this as an inevitable predicament, we've decided to retire Bantam Cider as it is today, something we're proud of.

The note mentions that Bantam's ciders will be available in retail stores for a few more months.

Bantam Cider first opened its facility in 2014, with its cider taproom being the first to open in the entire state; the company eventually ended up producing more than a dozen varieties of ciders, including ones that were available all year long, limited ciders, and ciders only available at the taproom.

The address for Bantam Cider is 40 Merriam Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its website can be found at https://www.bantamcider.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

