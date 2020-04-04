Local
Bar Exam in Mass. Pushed Back to Fall

An alternative means for testing could be used if prohibitions on large gatherings are still in effect

By Alec Greaney

background-close-up-court-1415558 (1) resized gavel
Pexels/CC

The Bar Examination in Massachusetts has been postponed until the very end of September, authorities said Saturday.

The two-day exam, which evaluates the qualifications of prospective lawyers, was originally scheduled for the end of July. It will now be held in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, the Supreme Judicial Court and the Board of Bar Examiners announced in a statement.

Authorities said they will continue to monitor updates to public health and safety measures, including limits on gatherings. An alternative means for testing could be used if such restrictions are still in place.

