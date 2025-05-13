Barbecue restaurant opening in former Andiamo space in Chelmsford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing local group of barbecue restaurants is expanding to yet another space, and this one will be north of Boston.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), The Smoke Shop BBQ is planning to open in Chelmsford, with a Facebook post from the business confirming this and also confirming that it will be moving into the space on Boston Road that had been home to a location of Andiamo Restaurant + Bar (locations of Andiamo can still be found in Andover and North Andover). We had been told awhile back that the restaurant would indeed be coming to Chelmsford, but details were few at the time and the news hadn't been made public.

Once it opens, the new location of The Smoke Shop BBQ in Chelmsford will join others in Boston's Fort Point, East Boston, Somerville's Assembly Row, Harvard Square in Cambridge, Woburn, and Methuen.

The address for the upcoming Smoke Shop BBQ in Chelmsford is 18 Boston Road #100 (Chelmsford Town Center), Chelmsford, MA, 01824. The website for all locations is at https://thesmokeshopbbq.com/

