Boston Restaurant Talk

Barbecue restaurant opening in former Andiamo space in Chelmsford

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing local group of barbecue restaurants is expanding to yet another space, and this one will be north of Boston.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), The Smoke Shop BBQ is planning to open in Chelmsford, with a Facebook post from the business confirming this and also confirming that it will be moving into the space on Boston Road that had been home to a location of Andiamo Restaurant + Bar (locations of Andiamo can still be found in Andover and North Andover). We had been told awhile back that the restaurant would indeed be coming to Chelmsford, but details were few at the time and the news hadn't been made public.

Once it opens, the new location of The Smoke Shop BBQ in Chelmsford will join others in Boston's Fort Point, East Boston, Somerville's Assembly Row, Harvard Square in Cambridge, Woburn, and Methuen.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The address for the upcoming Smoke Shop BBQ in Chelmsford is 18 Boston Road #100 (Chelmsford Town Center), Chelmsford, MA, 01824. The website for all locations is at https://thesmokeshopbbq.com/

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Harvard University 23 mins ago

Trump administration cuts another $450M in Harvard grant funding

Chris Forsberg 1 hour ago

Championship to uncertainty: Tatum injury changes everything for Celtics

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us