Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Westfield

Barnes Airbase Now Eligible for Funds to Eliminate Toxic Chemicals

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

The Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield is now eligible for funding from the federal Defense Environmental Restoration Program to help mitigate the impact of contamination by so-called forever chemicals in the city.

Masslive.com reports that Air Force Col. David Halasi-Kun announced Wednesday during a public Restoration Advisory Board meeting that the board became eligible to apply for the funds earlier this month.

Barnes, like many other bases, is believed to have contaminated the surrounding area with PFAS used in firefighting foam.

Four public drinking water supply wells were found to contain elevated levels of PFAS, which have been linked to multiple health problems.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Westfield
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us