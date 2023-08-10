Local

Massachusetts

Barnstable County sheriff's deputy arrested following incident with motorist

The deputy's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts sheriff's deputy is facing charges after he was pulled over in his vehicle and arrested last month following an incident involving another motorist.

Around 2:45 p.m. on July 29, a Barnstable County sheriff's deputy was pulled over by Massachusetts State Police on Route 28 in Bourne in response to a call from another motorist, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Thursday. The deputy was arrested and has since been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threats to commit a crime.

The sheriff's office did not release the deputy's name, but said they have been placed on administrative leave. They did not say whether the deputy is being paid while on leave.

The sheriff's office also said it is conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.

