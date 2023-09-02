Somerville

Barstool's Dave Portnoy, Somerville pizza shop owner get into major argument over pizza review

There's already t-shirts for sale depicting the ordeal

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

"One bite, everyone knows the rules!"

That one bite by Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports turned into a major ruckus in front of a Somerville, Massachusetts, pizza joint, and the video showing what happened has garnered millions of views online.

Portnoy has become known for his pizza reviews, where he tests out slices from pizzerias all over the place.

Well, in a pizza review on Thursday, "stoolpresidente" gets into a screaming match with the owner of Dragon Pizza.

It started off the Portnoy criticizing the floppiness of the pizza, and also saying the strong taste of parmesan was too much for his liking. He ended up rating the pizza is 6.4.

A few moments later, the owner of the pizza shop came out, saying, "I don't appreciate what you do, coming in and judging a business with one bite."

Portnoy then ratcheted up his criticism, calling the pizza "trash" and defending what he did for small businesses.

The owner came back out, and tried to get Portnoy to leave from his filming spot on the sidewalk. The exchange turned into an expletive-laden argument, where the two men hurled insults at each other, not limited to the size of the owner's t-shirt.

Dragon Pizza posted on its Instagram a cartoon of the pizza shop owner making an obscene gesture at Portnoy, and Barstool Sports is already selling t-shirts of it.

Meanwhile, a paper plate posted to the door of Dragon Pizza on Friday read "We are not talking about it. Orders only."

