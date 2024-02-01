boston restaurant talk

Bartaco to open at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham

By Boston Restaurant Talk

This file photo shows rock shrimp tacos at Bartaco in Boston on Jan. 4, 2019.
Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images



A growing chain of street food spots with influences ranging from the cuisines of California to Mexico to South America is further expanding into the Greater Boston area, and this one will be its first on the South Shore.

According to a press release, bartaco is planning to open in Hingham, moving into a space at the Derby Street Shops later this year, and a source within the restaurant industry tells us that it will be taking over the former Nomai space. Currently, there are two locations of the chain in the region, with one being in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood and a second being in Brookline's Washington Square; a third had been in the works for the Fenway section of Boston, though it is not known if those plans are still in place.

bartaco opened its first location in Port Chester, NY, in 2011 and now has nearly 30 outlets across the country. Its website can be found at https://bartaco.com/

