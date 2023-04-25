Basement Fire Spreads to Attic, Roof of Randolph Home

Fire crews in Randolph, Massachusetts, responded early Tuesday morning to a basement fire that extended to the attic of a home on Marconi Drive.

The Randolph Fire Department got called to the fire at around 3 a.m., and upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire in the basement of the home, according to Chief Ron Cassford.

Cassford said that firefighters were able to quickly get in and knock that fire down, but it had traveled up the walls and into the attic and extended to the roof. Crews have since knocked that down as well.

“Fire can travel quickly in these old-style homes," Chief Cassford said. "And it does cause problems when you’re fighting that type of a fire."

No injuries were reported among first responders and occupants of the home. There were seven people in the home that had gotten out by the time firefighters got to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the state fire marshal's office has been called in to help with the investigation.