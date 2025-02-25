‘Basically assaulted on the ice': Injuries to NH teen hockey player prompt police investigation

Police in Hudson, New Hampshire, are investigating an incident at a hockey game that left a 15-year-old hockey player injured.

The parents of the teen, who plays for the Northern Cyclones declined to speak on camera Monday, citing the active investigation, but told NBC10 Boston he lost several teeth and required stitches during the game Saturday against the Islanders East.

They say he has played hockey for 11 years, but is now traumatized after the exchange with a player on the opposing team. His father said in a social media post that he was "basically assaulted on the ice" and spent 10 hours in the emergency room.

Video from the game shows a player throwing the teen onto the ice and punching him before skating away.

"There's no place for that, especially when someone gets injured like that," said David Silva, a parent at Cyclones Arena.

"It's hockey, it's a tough sport. Sometimes people get hurt. When kids get a little aggressive at a young age like that, it's concerning," said Curtis Kelley, another parent.

The teen's parents say he's facing a long road to recovery, which includes several years of surgery to try to replace his teeth.

"He is permanently affected physically and mentally," his father said in his social media post. "This was not an accident. This was not part of any type of hockey maneuver."