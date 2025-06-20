The Battle of Bunker Hill 250 Committee is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. on Friday to officially kick off a historic weekend of events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester.

The event will include remarks from local and state leaders and distinguished guests, providing an overview and historical context for the events as well as details on public safety and transportation logistics.

The Battle of Bunker Hill was a critical moment in history for both the country and Massachusetts. Colonial troops defended elevated positions around Boston Harbor, turning aside two of three British attacks.

But a lot has changed since June 1775. Charlestown is now a busy Boston neighborhood crammed with houses, cars and businesses, complicating efforts to reenact the iconic moment. As a result, Gloucester is stepping in to fill that role.

You can watch a livestream of Friday's press conference in the video player above. Speakers are expected to include:

The speakers will highlight the events and activities taking place this weekend and provide insight on the immersive opportunities available for attendees to learn, explore and witness history.

In addition to a series of Battle of Bunker Hill reenactments, taking place both by land and sea, British and American reenactors will be creating an authentic 18th-century military encampment, where they will sleep in tents and prepare food. There will also be opportunities to explore 18th-century life at a marketplace selling replica items, and several reenactors posing as tradespeople and civilians who will provide insight into daily life in Boston while under siege.

For more information on the schedule of events, visit battleofbunkerhill250.com.