‘It's in my roots': Lexington native Rachel Dratch on how Mass. inspires her work

"Saturday Night Live" favorite Rachel Dratch is returning home to Lexington, Massachusetts, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Dratch played one of the most memorable characters on SNL.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

At the time, she had no idea that "Debbie Downer," an idea she thought of while on a vacation, would become so iconic.

“People think that it was a phrase before the sketch but actually that’s not true because that would be really weird if like there was this phrase floating out there, like, let’s write this sketch about this phrase floating out there,” said Dratch in an interview with NBC10 Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On SNL, she always leaned into her local roots, performing in sketches featuring Boston area teenagers.

“That scene started back in Second City with Tina (Fey) where we were a mother and daughter shopping at the Burlington Mall,” said Dratch. “I would draw on my high school experiences; the ski trip, the house party, science class.”

Asked if it’s cool that parents and now their kids come up to her as fans, Dratch said, “I knew that I was getting old because people used to say, hey, I’m a huge fan. Then people would say, my mom loves you and recently I got a few, my grandma loves you and I was like oh, God this is bad.”

As the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution approaches, a battle is brewing in Massachusetts.

Well now she’s coming back home again. This time, taking part in the Lexington 250 parade and celebration.

“I remember the bicentennial. I was in fourth grade and that was a huge deal back then,” said Dratch. “I’m just glad I’m around for the 250!”

She credits her comedic start inside the halls of Lexington High.

“I think I grew up with a lot of funny friends and people,” said Dratch. “I did the school plays and I was kind of a class clown so that combo leads to an SNL cast member.”

And now she’s excited to come back.

“Riding the parade, I’ll start practicing my parade wave and it’s an honor,” said Dratch. “I love Massachusetts, New England, Lexington. It’s in my roots.”