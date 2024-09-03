Boston College

Is BC football back? Eagles stun No. 10 FSU in historic win

Boston College's home opener is this Saturday against Duquesne University

By Alysha Palumbo

CHESTNUT HILL , MA. – SEPTEMBER 14: Boston College Campus on September 14, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

Boston College football kicked the season off on a high under the Bill O'Brien era, with the Eagles securing a historic win over Florida State Monday night.

It was a great debut for the Eagles, and a great debut for O'Brien.

Unranked Boston College went on the road to beat #10 Florida State to really shake things up in Week 1 of the college football season. And this wasn't a close win either.

BC was 16.5-point underdogs going into the game and ended up winning 28-13.

This is a big deal for BC, as it's the first time since 1976 that BC won a season-opening game against a ranked opponent. It was also the first game for new head coach, and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, who heaped praise upon his new team after the game.

"When you come into these first games, it's not like the NFL where you have some preseason games and you can kind of figure some things out, you know in college football, this is it. You open up at Florida State and you know there were some unknowns, but I knew this was tough team, Scott, I really did, I knew these kids had poured everything in to being mentally, physically tougher than they were 7 months ago, and like I said I'm proud of that," said O'Brien. "Again, one win. We've got to turn the doors really quick because we play on Saturday, but very satisfying to come down here and get a win."

The Eagles have a short week. Their home opener is this Saturday against Duquesne University.

