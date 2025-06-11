BCEC becomes Menino Convention Center in July

The largest building in New England will officially be renamed next month in honor of the late Boston Mayor Tom Menino, eight months after the Massachusetts Legislature ordered the change.

The Mass. Convention Center Authority announced Tuesday that it will hold an event on Saturday, July 12 to formally relabel the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in the Seaport as the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center. The new name is meant to honor Menino, the city's mayor from 1993 until 2014 who oversaw the start of the Seaport building boom.

"Mayor Menino loved Boston deeply, and he made our city into the global hub for business, commerce and tourism that we know it to be today," Gov. Maura Healey said. "I was honored to sign this law renaming the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center after Mayor Menino because it is a wonderful way to pay tribute to his amazing legacy and send a strong message that Boston is a place to be for people and businesses from around the world."

The name change was included in an economic development law that Healey signed in November. Sen. Nick Collins, the South Boston Democrat who represents the Seaport, said the relatively new neighborhood of Boston "would not be what it is today without the late Mayor Tom Menino."

Collins pointed to Menino's collaboration with state and federal lawmakers to develop the Seaport and open the BCEC in 2004. Menino served on the Boston City Council before he served as mayor.

"That's why so many of our colleagues in the Legislature joined in supporting the renaming with a near unanimous vote on the economic development bill last session," Collins said.

The late mayor's widow said the entire Menino family is grateful for "this incredible honor."

"Tommy believed in the potential of every neighborhood in our city, and in the power of development to improve people's lives. We thank our legislative leadership for acknowledging his legacy and his vision for how this convention center would lead to the transformation of Boston's Seaport," Angela Menino said.