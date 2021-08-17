Beach Boardwalk in Maine Listed Among Best in the US by Reader's Digest

One beach boardwalk in Maine has been listed among the best boardwalks in the U.S. for its small-town charm.

According to Reader's Digest, Maine's Old Orchard Beach has a picturesque family-friendly pier with the classic attractions of an old school boardwalk, making it among the Top 20 in the nation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Near the pier, you'll find "New England’s only remaining beachside amusement park," Reader's Digest wrote.

While visitors will be able to indulge in lobster rolls and classic amusement park rides, there aren't any adrenaline-rush attractions that can be found on other boardwalks across the nation. Depending on who you ask, that might be just fine.

Reader's Digest editors chose their top boardwalk picks by first creating a list of criteria, which included a “stellar location with a sandy beach, as well as water (although not necessarily an ocean).” The boardwalks also needed have plenty to do and see. Editors also considered recommendations from travel experts and online reviews.

Here's the full list of the Reader's Digest Top 20 boardwalks.