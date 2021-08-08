Beach Closed Due to Algae Bloom in Stow, Mass.

Another body of water in Massachusetts has closed due to an algae bloom.

Officials in Stow, Massachusetts, said Sunday that Stow Town Beach would be closed until further notice.

"We have noticed an algae bloom this morning and need to have the water tested before we can re-open the beach," the town said in a statement. "Anyone that swims is doing so at their own risk. Please keep small children and animals out of the water until further notice."

Multiple bodies of water in Massachusetts and Vermont have closed this summer due to cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. Most recently, Jamaica Pond in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood closed in late July.