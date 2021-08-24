Beach Days Are Back in New England, and the Heat Index Will Soon Near 100 Degrees

Au revoir, Henri! Good-bye! You sure overstayed your visit, making sure to hit all the spots across southern New England.

What a difference a day makes with Henri out of the picture, though, and we're hoping it stays on track out to sea. The sun has come out, spot showers remain in place and the heat is building throughout the next few days. Overall, beach days are back.

Overnight into Wednesday, high pressure builds over the region. There will be patchy fog and it will feel mild and muggy. Dewpoints will only drop a bit, unfortunately, not enough from upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

As we step into Wednesday, high pressure will remain in control, keeping us rain-free. The heat continues to build, with temperatures in the mid to lower 90s. If we take the humidity into account, heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

The oppressive heat and humidity will extend into Thursday, with heat index values near 100 degrees.

We're also keeping a close eye on the increased risk for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. This will be due to the next front coming in later in the day, which may trigger that chance of more organized thunderstorms later in the day and at night.

Meanwhile, high pressure from Canada brings in less humid air Friday, but it's still warm to hot, with temperatures well into the 80s.

Wind from the east should supply cooler weather Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds. A warm front to our west may generate a shower or two on Saturday afternoon, with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Warm and humid air will be poised to come back in early next week, as seen in our First Alert 10 Day Forecast.