Police release photo of suspects wanted in Beacon Hill attack

Boston police have released a surveillance photo of two men wanted in an attack on a woman in the Beacon Hill neighborhood earlier this month.

Police said the attack happened on Feb. 7, around 9:50 p.m. near 150 Charles St. and Putnam Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a man in his late 20s with a thin build, wearing all black clothing. The second is also described as male.

The victim of the alleged attack says that the terrifying moment left her fearing for her life.

Brenna Martinez said that she was leaving an ice cream shop on Charles Street and walking through an alley on Friday when she heard something behind her. That's when she said she turned around and saw two men. One of them grabbed her around the neck, she said, but when she screamed they took off running toward Cedar Street.

Despite Boston police sending out a community alert the afternoon after the attack, Martinez has been critical of the police handling of the investigation. She has posted videos on social media to raise awareness about what happened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571 or leave an anonymous tip on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by phone at 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463) or online here.