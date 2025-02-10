Boston

Boston police seek suspects in Beacon Hill assault

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Boston police are searching for two suspects in an assault and battery in the city's Beacon Hill neighborhood Friday night.

Police said the assault was reported just before 10 p.m. near 150 Charles Street. Responding officers spoke with the victim, who said the suspects fled West Cedar Street.

One suspect was described as a male in his 20s with a skinny build, wearing all black. The second was described as a male in his late 20s wearing a grey beanie.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police or make an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

More details were not immediately available.

