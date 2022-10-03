Local

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe Has Opened in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Three years ago, it was reported that a bookstore/cafe would be opening where a nationally-recognized restaurant had shut down, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Beacon Hill Books & Cafe is now open on Charles Street in Boston, with an Instagram post confirming that it opened its doors this past weekend. The website for the new spot--which has taken over the space where The Hungry I had been--has a note saying "a lovingly curated selection of reads meets a warm atmosphere, pop-ups and literary events, and a full-range menu of locally sourced fare. This shop is our love letter to Boston. A spot to gather, discover, learn, and most of all, have fun. A spot for afternoon tea with friends, or where a solo adventurer can relax with a book and a bite." Beacon Hill Books & Cafe is open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5:00 PM on Sundays (closed Mondays).

The Hungry I first opened in 1981, receiving both local and national recognition over the years, including from TimeOut Boston, USA Today, and Zagat; it shut down in September of 2019.

The address for Beacon Hill Books & Cafe is 71 Charles Street, Boston, MA, 02114. Its website can be found at https://www.bhbooks.com/

