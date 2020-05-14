Local

Bear Climbs Onto Porch and Enjoys the View in Sugar Hill, NH

A bear seemed to enjoy a view of the mountains from a couple's porch in New Hampshire.

Ed Cenerizio posted photos taken Wednesday afternoon by his wife, Deb Corey, from their home in Sugar Hill, to Facebook.

"It was so beautiful today that a bear climbed up on our porch and turned around just to get a better look at the mountains in Franconia Notch and beyond," Cenerizio wrote in the post.

The bear, perched on the railing of a deck, looks straight at the camera in one shot and off into the distant peaks in another.

