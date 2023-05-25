Bear Goes for a Swim Off Harbor in Marion

A black bear was spotted swimming in Sippican Harbor in Marion Massachusetts on Thursday.

In the video you can see the bear jumping from the harbor and taking a little swim in the ocean.

Watch the video from Saltworks Marine below:

"The famous Black Bear has broken the no swimming of the town docks rule, and took a dip in Sippican Harbor, Nauti Bear!" wrote the Marion Harbormaster Department on Facebook.