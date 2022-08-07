Local

bear sighting

Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody

By Evan Ringle

Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street.

"We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."

Danvers wasn't the only area that saw a visit. Residents of West Peabody, Massachusetts also observed a few bear sightings, given the two communities are close to each other.

