Bear Sightings Reported Near I-93 in Wilmington

Police are warning residents of Wilmington, Massachusetts, to be on the lookout for a bear that has been spotted in the area of the Interstate 93 overpass on Saturday morning.

Police said on Facebook that they have received two reports of bear sightings in the area of Woburn Street between the I-93 overpass and Concord Street.

Residents are being urged to remove bird feeders and secure their trash barrels.

"Under no circumstances should you approach the bear should you see it," Wilmington police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thor, who is 13 years old, warned a black bear away from his home in North Haverhill, New Hampshire on Thursday. The whole confrontation was caught on camera.

Bear sightings have been on the rise in recent weeks across Massachusetts, including one bear that was captured on camera in the Tewksbury/Lowell area.

Black bear attacks are rare and the animals are not generally aggressive, but they should still be considered dangerous, wildlife officials say.